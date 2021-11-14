Jamison Crowder start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets are 2-6 ahead of their Week 10 matchup with the Buffalo Bills. Following a game where they posted 412 total receiving yards on the Indianapolis Colts, the Jets should remain heavily committed to an air-it-out offense. It’ll be interesting to see if Jamison Crowder can improve on his five catches for 38 yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Jamison Crowder

Crowder hasn’t found the end zone since his return in Week 4. Another discouraging element for fantasy managers that have rostered the veteran wideout, is it appears Corey Davis will be back on Sunday. Elijah Moore’s recent coming-out-party also won’t quell any concerns.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with six or more targets in every appearance this year, Crowder has limited value against a stout Buffalo defense. Bench him.