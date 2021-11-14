Amon-Ra St. Brown start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions are headed out of their bye still looking for their first win. Needless to say, it’s been a rough stretch for their players when it comes to fantasy football too. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had emerged over recent weeks as the team’s No. 1 wideout. St. Brown and the Lions are facing the Pittsburgh Steelers this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown had three catches on five targets for 46 yards in the Lions’ last game, a Week 8 loss to the Eagles. His best game of the season so far came back in Week 4, when he caught six passes for 70 yards. He’s yet to score a touchdown this season too.

The Steelers defense hasn’t exactly been shutting down opposing wide receivers this season, but they haven’t given up too many big games to the position lately either. The Lions will probably have to throw a lot in this one, but with Jared Goff, their passing game is only getting them so far.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

St. Brown is a low-end flex option this week, and nothing more.