Kalif Raymond start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

On Sunday afternoon when the Detroit travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers, it will have been three weeks since wide receiver Kalif Raymond caught a pass. He was active for the Lions’ last game, a Week 8 loss to the Eagles, but he finished that one with zero catches before his team headed into its bye last weekend. Maybe he can turn things around this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Kalif Raymond

Maybe. Raymond had six catches in each of the two games before their loss to the Eagles. He caught six passes on eight targets for 115 yards in Week 7. He’s also scored twice this season, both touchdowns coming in their Week 4 loss to the Bears.

Raymond is at least seeing targets in most weeks. And the Lions figure to be throwing the ball a lot chasing points against the Steelers this week. That makes him a decent addition to the back of a wide receiver group in fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Kalif Raymond as a third receiver or a flex.