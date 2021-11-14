Mason Rudolph start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Welp, this all changed in a hurry. Less than 24 hours before the Pittsburgh Steelers were scheduled to face the Detroit Lions, the team had to place quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on the COVID-19 injury list. Mason Rudolph will start in his place on Sunday.

Roethlisberger had previously said he is fully vaccinated, but the late nature of this placement means he cannot play on Sunday. A fully vaccinated player must test negative twice in a span of at least 24 hours, which would carry into Monday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Mason Rudolph

Detroit’s giving up nearly 20 fantasy points per game to opposing signal callers this season, but there’s little reason to start Rudolph on short notice. The backup has not taken the field during the 2021 regular season. He made one start in 2020, in which he completed 22 of 39 passes for 315 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He can put the Steelers in position to get a much-needed win, but there’s little fantasy value behind that for the time being.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Rudolph in all formats.