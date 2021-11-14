Najee Harris start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

UPDATE: The Steelers have placed QB Ben Roethlisberger on the COVID-19 IR list and ruled him out for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, per Ian Rapoport. Mason Rudolph will start in his place. Najee Harris will get a ton of work, but while he’s a good volume play, lower expectations against a stacked box.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are riding a four-game winning streak into this weekend’s game against the hapless Detroit Lions. A big part of their success has been thanks to running back Najee Harris, who’s been a touchdown scoring machine lately.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers RB Najee Harris

Harris found the end zone for his fourth rushing touchdown of the season in the Steelers’ Monday night win over the Chicago Bears in Week 9. That was his fifth game in a row with a touchdown. He also picked up 62 rushing yards on 22 attempts, tying a season-low 2.8 yards per carry.

While his yardage totals are nothing overly impressive, the fact that he’s scoring touchdowns and that the Steelers hand it off to him over and over again makes him a solid fantasy football starter week after week. He could really thrive this week against a Lions team that’s given up 16 touchdowns to opposing running backs so far this season, and the yardage totals might be there too.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Najee Harris.