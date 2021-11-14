Diontae Johnson start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Update — Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has been ruled out for Week 10 vs. the Lions after being placed on the Covid/Reserve list. Mason Rudolph will start on Sunday. With Big Ben out, it’s tough to trust the Steelers passing game. The thing is, they’re playing the Lions. Johnson is still viable as a FLEX or WR2 in most PPR formats, but is a bit tougher to trust with Rudolph under center.

Diontae Johnson leads the Pittsburgh Steelers in almost all major receiving categories—targets, catches and yards. He also has receiving touchdowns, one less than the team leader, tight end Pat Freiermuth. So even though the Steelers offense is not the most exciting group in football right now, Johnson remains a useful contributor in fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

Johnson is actually coming off his second-worst game of the season. He caught five passes on six targets for 56 yards in a win over the Bears last week. The week before that he caught six passes for 98 yards. He’s seen at least 10 targets in five of the seven games he’s played this season so far, and he’s had more than 90 yards three times. He has three scores, but hasn’t found the end zone since Week 5.

He has a good chance at a solid outing this week against the Detroit Lions. Teams don’t have to throw much against an 0-8 Lions team, but they have given up seven touchdowns to wide receiver this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Diontae Johnson.