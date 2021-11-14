Trevor Siemian start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

When starting quarterback Jameis Winston went down with a knee injury in Week 8, all eyes went to the sideline to see which backup quarterback would trot out to replace him. A likely surprise to the fantasy community occurred when it was Trevor Siemian and not Taysom Hill that emerged from the New Orleans Saints sideline. Siemian not only finished out that game but was also the starter for the team in last week’s game. He has already been named the starting quarterback for the team’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans this week. Siemian has looked like a better real-life quarterback than a fantasy quarterback during his first two games.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Trevor Siemian

The Titans are giving up the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. While this would normally be a good matchup, Siemian hasn’t really developed a strong rapport with anyone in the receiving game that could increase your confidence in starting him. Plus, the Saints are going to be missing starting running back Alvin Kamara which drastically limits the weapons at Siemian’s disposal.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Siemian this week.