Ryan Tannehill start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Maybe the Tennessee Titans aren’t sunk without running back Derrick Henry after all. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill helped his team pull off a nice upset of the Los Angeles Rams last week without their star running back. They’ll face another tough defense this week when the New Orleans Saints come to town.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill only threw for 143 yards last week against the Rams, completing 19 of 27 passes. He did manage to throw a touchdown, and he also picked up his fourth rushing score of the season and his third in his last four weeks. The week before that, against the Colts, Tannehill threw a trio of touchdowns.

The Saints are giving up an average of less than 17 fantasy points per week to opposing quarterbacks. They’ve allowed 12 touchdown passes, while intercepting 11 throws. Tannehill’s had at least on pick in each of his last four games, so it’s not the easiest matchup for him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Tannehill is a risky start this week. You’d be best advised to sit him.