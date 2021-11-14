Leonard Fournette start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to rebound from last week’s surprising loss against an undermanned Washington Football Team. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Leonard Fournette

Since emerging as the crux of the Buccaneers’ ground game during last season’s playoffs, Leonard Fournette has grown into an even larger part of the offense. While no one will mistake him for a well-rounded pass catcher, he has made meaningful strides in that area and has already topped his receiving total on fewer total targets. Fournette remains a battering ram in the running game, averaging roughly 55 yards on the ground at a 4.3 clip.

Those skills will come in handy this week against a talented Washington defensive front. Opposing running backs have averaged less than 3.6 yards per attempt and just 0.62 touchdowns on the ground, some of the lowest marks in the league. The Buccaneers remain a passing team, but Fournette should see a few scoring opportunities when the offense reaches the red zone.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Fournette as an RB2.