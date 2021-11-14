Ricky Seals-Jones start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Washington Football Team meets the defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10 looking to get back in the win column. Washington has lost four straight games since beating the Falcons and needs to try to separate itself from the bottom of the NFC East.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington TE Ricky Seals-Jones

Seals-Jones has been productive as the team’s top tight end, catching 17 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown since Logan Thomas went on IR. It seems like Thomas is not ready to return yet, so Seals-Jones will once again be the starting tight end for Washington. This team is likely to keep playing from behind, meaning there will be a lot of passing opportunities for Seals-Jones to make an impact in fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Since Thomas is not ready to come back and tight end is a tough position to make weekly changes, Seals-Jones is worth a start in Week 10. This is assuming managers don’t have a superior tight end already on the roster.