Robby Anderson start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers lost to the New England Patriots in Week 9 with a final score of 24-6. The Panthers were unable to find the end zone as the only points on the board came from kicker Zane Gonzalez. They’ll take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Robby Anderson

Robby Anderson only caught one of his three targets in the loss to the Pats, totaling an abysmal two yards. He hasn’t had any big performances all year and this one certainly wasn’t any different. QB Sam Darnold struggled during the game as well, resulting in only one wideout catching more than one pass, with DJ Moore catching three of his seven targets. With so much uncertainty around the quarterback situation in Carolina now that Sam Darnold (shoulder) has been placed on injured reserve, don’t expect their offense to bounce back overnight.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Regardless of who’s been at QB this season, Robby Anderson hasn’t been a good fantasy option for managers in any leagues. Stay away from Anderson in Week 10 and look elsewhere for better wide receiver productions.