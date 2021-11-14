Zach Ertz start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Tight end Zach Ertz has now played in three games with the Arizona Cardinals. Week 9 was his first game without quarterback Kyler Murray under center, but the good news is that that didn’t affect his usage that much. In his three games with his new team, he has 10 receptions on 14 targets for 135 yards and a touchdown. In the game with Colt McCoy under center, Ertz still saw five targets and brought in three of them for 27 yards. While this doesn’t excite you for fantasy purposes, it is good to see that his involvement in the offense didn’t really change with the starting quarterback missing the game. Murray is questionable for this week’s game with an ankle injury, so McCoy could be under center again, but that doesn’t mess with Ertz’s fantasy value that much.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz

This week, the Cardinals take on the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers' defense is giving up middle-of-the-road numbers per game to opposing tight ends. Looking at how the offensive fantasy football positions stack up, this is actually the best matchup for the Cardinals to try and exploit.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Ertz this week.