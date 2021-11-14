Christian Kirk start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk seemed to be the primary beneficiary of DeAndre Hopkins missing the team’s Week 9 game. Kirk caught all six targets for 91 yards in their last game and Hopkins still finds himself on the injury report with a hamstring injury and is questionable for this week. Kirk has stepped up when he has needed to this year and has played in all nine games for the Cardinals. Kirk has 40 receptions on 48 targets for 545 yards and four touchdowns. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray is also questionable with an ankle injury, but Kirk showed good rapport with veteran backup Colt McCoy in Week 9 so even if Murray sits, that doesn't automatically tank the upside of Kirk. This week, Kirk and the Cardinals take on the Carolina Panthers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Christian Kirk

The Panthers are giving up the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. This is going to be a tough matchup, but I think Kirk is going to have upside no matter the game status of Murray or Hopkins.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Kirk this week.