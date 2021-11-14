 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Christian Kirk start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Christian Kirk ahead of the Arizona Cardinals Week 10 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Wide receiver Christian Kirk #13 of the Arizona Cardinals scores a touchdown during the game against the Houston Texans at State Farm Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals beat the Texans 31-5. Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk seemed to be the primary beneficiary of DeAndre Hopkins missing the team’s Week 9 game. Kirk caught all six targets for 91 yards in their last game and Hopkins still finds himself on the injury report with a hamstring injury and is questionable for this week. Kirk has stepped up when he has needed to this year and has played in all nine games for the Cardinals. Kirk has 40 receptions on 48 targets for 545 yards and four touchdowns. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray is also questionable with an ankle injury, but Kirk showed good rapport with veteran backup Colt McCoy in Week 9 so even if Murray sits, that doesn't automatically tank the upside of Kirk. This week, Kirk and the Cardinals take on the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers are giving up the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. This is going to be a tough matchup, but I think Kirk is going to have upside no matter the game status of Murray or Hopkins.

FLEX Kirk this week.

