Rondale Moore start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Woof the Arizona Cardinals are banged up this week. Moore finds himself on the injury report dealing with a concussion and he is officially questionable for the game this week against the Carolina Panthers. Also on the injury report is starting quarterback Kyler Murray who is dealing with an ankle injury and missed the team’s Week 9 game. In that game, it was veteran backup Colt McCoy under center. It was surprising, at least to me, to see how quickly Moore and McCoy wound up on the same page. While his stat line doesn’t blow anyone away, the rookie brought in all five of his targets for 25 yards. While the yardage isn’t pretty, the usage and the connection are and that is what gives Moore some upside this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Rondale Moore

The Panthers defense is giving up the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. While this presents a tough matchup for Moore, he is also going to be the second or third receiving option in the Cardinals offense and I think that he is going to get some run this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Moore if you are in a deeper league or if you are dealing with injuries or bye weeks.