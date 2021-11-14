AJ Green start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver AJ Green was activated off the Covid-19 list and is expected to play in this week’s game against the Carolina Panthers after missing the team’s Week 9 game. On the year, the veteran wide receiver has played in eight games and has 29 receptions on 43 targets for 456 yards and three touchdowns. It is nice to see Green looking like his old self on a new team. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray is banged up for this one and is questionable with an ankle injury. If he isn’t able to go, it will be the backup Colt McCoy under center for the Cardinals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR AJ Green

The Cardinals take on the Carolina Panthers this week. The Panthers defense is giving up the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Green is going to have a tough matchup this week and we won’t know who is throwing him targets until game time.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Green this week.