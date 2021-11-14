DeAndre Hopkins start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Arizona Cardinals starting quarterback Kyler Murray is questionable for this game with an ankle injury and if he isn’t able to go, it will be veteran backup Colt McCoy under center. Joining Murray on the team’s injury report is wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins who is dealing with a hamstring injury and is questionable for the game. Hopkins missed the Week 9 game with the same injury and the team definitely missed their best receiver. He has played in eight games and has 35 receptions on 49 targets for 486 yards and seven touchdowns. This week, if he is able to play in the game, he will take on the defense of the Carolina Panthers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins

The Panthers are giving up the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Hopkins would have a tough matchup, but because of his talent as an elite wide receiver, he would still retain upside this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Hopkins if he is active.