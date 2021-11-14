James Conner start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

No Chase Edmonds? “No problem,” says James Conner. The Arizona Cardinals running back is showing that he can definitely do it himself and is looking to earn a shiny new contract after his current one-year deal ends. Edmonds missed the Week 9 game due to an ankle injury, and Conner picked up all of the slack. He ran the ball 21 times for 96 yards and two touchdowns and added five receptions on five targets for 77 more yards and an additional touchdown through the air. When Conner broke out in 2018 for the Pittsburgh Steelers these were the types of games that fantasy managers were used to so it is nice to see him get back to it. This week, he and the Cardinals take on the Carolina Panthers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB James Conner

The Panthers' defense is the best part of their team this year and they have been stingy to all positions on the field for fantasy purposes. They are giving up the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Conner is going to have the workload though as I don’t really see Eno Benjamin taking snaps away from him. Even if a tough matchup, the workload will earn him a spot in your lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Conner.