Kyler Murray start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray missed the team’s Week 9 game due to an ankle injury. He is questionable for this week’s game against the Carolina Panthers. He didn’t practice on Thursday but returned to practice in a limited fashion on Friday. It seems like they are going to give him the pregame to see how he feels. On the year, Murray has played in eight games and has completed 72.7% of his passes for 2,276 yards and 17 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He is a dual-threat quarterback and has added 49 rushing attempts for 147 yards and three touchdowns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

The Panthers are allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. You are going to want to have a backup option ready for Murray if he decides that he can’t go. If he is active, you can start him. He knows that one of the best parts of his game is his mobility and he isn’t going to limit himself in his game if he can’t fully run.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Murray if he is active.