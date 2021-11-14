P.J. Walker start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers dropped their fifth game of the season with a 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 9. They’ve now lost five of their last six games as the Panthers offense has been reeling without Christian McCaffrey (hamstring). They’ll now have to do without QB Sam Darnold, who the Panthers placed on IR after his shoulder injury.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers QB P.J. Walker

P.J. Walker is currently set to start in place of Darnold, who is set to be out for at least four weeks. Walker has only made two appearances this season and hasn’t been much to get fantasy managers hyped about, but if he does indeed take the reins for the Panthers offense while Darnold is out, the fantasy world will have all eyes on him as they wait to see what he can do in a full game. Reports have been circulating about the Panthers reaching a new deal with Cam Newton to fill in for the injured Darnold. Newton has been without a team since he was released by the Patriots in late August.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With both eyes on the QB situation in Carolina, it might be a good idea to at least stick P.J. Walker on your roster, but don’t lock him in as a starter yet. Wait to see how the situation with Cam Newton unfolds, and if he gets locked down in time to suit up for Week 10’s contest, Walker will be a no-go in fantasy.