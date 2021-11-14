Adam Humphries start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

If you’re digging deep seeking help for your fantasy football lineup this week, wide receiver Adam Humphries may pop onto your radar. The No. 2 wide receiver for the Washington Football Team—as long as Curtis Samuel is out—it looks like he could be in for some action this week with his team a big underdog to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not so fast.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington WR Adam Humphries

Humphries caught two passes on three targets for 35 yards in Washington’s last game, a Week 8 loss to the Broncos. He hasn’t had more than three catches in a game since Week 2, and he’s only topped 44 yards once this season.

We’re still waiting to see if Samuel will play this week, though I wouldn’t bet on it. Even without him, Humphries is still behind Terry McLaurin and JD McKissic in target share, and if tight end Logan Thomas returns this week, there could be even more competition. It doesn’t help him either that Taylor Heinicke is playing terrible football lately.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Adam Humphries this week.