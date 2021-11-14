JD McKissic start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

At the start of the season, it seemed like Washington Football Team running back JD McKissic would be an afterthought, second fiddle to Antonio Gibson. But if preseason predictions were easy, there’d be no need for what we’re doing here. McKissic has become an indispensable part of Washington’s offense, the team’s second-leading receiver. He’s got an interesting game on tap this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington RB JD McKissic

McKissic led the team in touches in their last game, a Week 8 loss to the Broncos. In that one, he caught eight passes for 83 yards tying a season-high in both categories. The downside is that he’s only found the end zone twice this season.

The Buccaneers are middle of the pack against running backs, but they do give up a lot to the position in the passing game. The defending champs have allowed almost 400 receiving yards to running backs this season while giving up four receiving touchdowns, the third-most in the league.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

McKissic’s role in the passing game and overall usage makes him a solid fantasy starter. Get him in your lineup this week.