Antonio Gibson start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Antonio Gibson’s season has mirrored the same trend as his team’s—disappointing. The Washington Football Team running back has been dealing with injuries and forced into more of a supporting role in a struggling offense. The outlook isn’t very good for him or his team this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers either.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington RB Antonio Gibson

In Gibson’s last game, he had just 34 yards on eight carries, getting out-touched by JD McKissic and watching rookie Jaret Patterson collect more totes than himself. He also had three catches for 20 yards in that game.

On top of the dip in production, Gibson’s been dealing with a shin injury. He’s playing through it, but it’s obviously bothering him. Not ideal for a running back. The Bucs have been more vulnerable to running backs catching the pass than they have been the ground game, which sets up more work for McKissic. Washington might not find much opportunity to run anyway if this game goes the way it looks like it will.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Antonio Gibson this week.