Taylor Heinicke start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Whatever magic Taylor Heinicke had earlier this season, it has since evaporated, leaving the Washington Football Team with even more offensive problems. But with a bye last week, maybe, just maybe, Heinicke and his team can get things back on track. They’ll need to be dialed in this week with a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on tap.

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington QB Taylor Heinicke

In his last outing, against the Broncos, Heinicke threw for 270 yards. He tossed one touchdown to go with it, but also threw a pair of picks. He’s got six interceptions to just three touchdowns in his last four games.

Heinicke’s proclivity to throw picks makes him a big risk against the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has picked off opposing quarterbacks 10 times this season, that’s tied for the third most interceptions of any team in the NFL this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s probably best to avoid Heinicke this week. There’s more risk than there is upside.