Ronald Jones start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

I will be the first to admit that I felt that I committed highway robbery during fantasy drafts when I was taking Ronald Jones in the late rounds. I was convinced that a running back would be fantasy relevant in this Tampa Bay Buccaneers and boy was I right! Only thing is, I had the wrong running back. Jones has to be one of the bigger fantasy football disappointments this season.

Through eight games, Jones has 44 carries for 194 yards and a touchdown rushing and four receptions on six targets for an additional 39 yards. As much as I want to say it was just because they didn’t commit to him as a running back, Leonard Fournette has done enough to secure the starting running back role and he has quite literally ran with it. This week, the Buccaneers take on the Washington Football Team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Ronald Jones

Both teams are coming off a bye and should be well-rested. The Washington Football Team defense isn’t as stout in fantasy as it is in real life and they are giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing running backs in fantasy. Even with a decent matchup, Jones just doesn’t get the involvement to warrant any part of your lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Jones.