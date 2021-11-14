Mike Evans start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Do you remember when there was concern last season that Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans had become touchdown-dependent because he kept having stat lines where he had one or two receptions for six yards and a touchdown? Well, he kept the touchdowns and added the yardage. Evans has played in eight games and he has 39 receptions on 63 targets for 544 yards and eight touchdowns. This week, he and the Buccs take on the Washington Football Team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Mike Evans

Evans heads into Week 10 as the overall WR8 in half-PPR scoring formats. This could be a brutal game for the Washington Football Team as they are facing one of the best wide receiving duos in the NFL and they are giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. This seems like another game where Evans is going to have the yardage and is likely to find the endzone.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Evans.