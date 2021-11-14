Chris Godwin start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin may not get into the endzone as much as his teammates, but he certainly gets the usage. On the season, Godwin has 50 receptions on 69 targets for 660 yards and four touchdowns. He leads the Buccaneers in every category except for the receiving touchdowns. He and Tom Brady have developed quite the rapport that has been dominant for fantasy football leagues this season. Godwin was dealing with a foot injury this week, but he was a limited participant in practice and the team is going to see how he feels on Saturday before making an official decision on his status.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Chris Godwin

If Godwin is able to suit up, he will have a great matchup for fantasy as he faces Washington Football Team’s defense. They are giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. If they give Godwin the green light, you should do the same and put him in your fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Godwin this week if he is active.