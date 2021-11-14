O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Starting tight end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rob Gronkowski is going to miss the team’s Week 10 game against the Washington Football Team. Quarterback Tom Brady is going to be down one of his favorite weapons and there will be a chance for either of the two backup tight ends to help out and step up. However, when Gronk has missed time in the past, neither O.J. Howard nor Cameron Brate has been able to really do anything with the opportunity. They may stumble their way into a touchdown, but it usually isn’t anything that you can really put much confidence in for your fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs TEs O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate

The stats of these two tight ends are eerily similar. Both have played in all eight games, have exactly 13 receptions and exactly 125 yards receiving. If you were wondering if one of them was going to step forward to make it a clear choice which one to put your faith in, that answer is a resounding no. Avoid these tight ends this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT both Howard and Brate.