Adrian Peterson start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

It didn’t take Adrian Peterson long to get reacquainted with running the football. Signed off the street, the 36-year-old running back led the Tennessee Titans in rushing attempts last week against the Los Angeles Rams. Not bad for a guy who hasn’t played since last season. He’s got a tough matchup this week with the New Orleans Saints coming to town.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans RB Adrian Peterson

Peterson had 10 carries last week, totaling 21 yards against a stout Rams defense. He also had one catch for five yards. He also scored a touchdown. The Saints don’t give up much on the ground. Through the season so far, they’ve allowed a total of just 425 rushing yards to opposing running backs. For Peterson, who’s primary role is going to be toting the ball on first and second downs, that’s going to make it difficult. He’s touchdown dependent in fantasy football lineups this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Adrian Peterson this week, unless you’re desperate for help.