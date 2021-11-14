Jeremy McNichols start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

With Derrick Henry on the shelf for a little while, the Tennessee Titans are rolling with a running back committee to handle backfield duties. With ageless veteran Adrian Peterson, newly signed off the street, handling the bulk of the work on first and second downs, they’ll lean on Jeremy McNichols as their primary pass catcher out of the backfield. That can make it a tough situation for fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans RB Jeremy McNichols

McNichols had seven carries for 24 yards last week against the Rams. He added another 11 yards on three catches. That’s the second week in a row he’s had three catches on three targets. Touches are at a premium in this backfield, and it’s going to be really difficult for any of the Titans’ running backs to make hay with their work against the Saints this week.

New Orleans has only given up 425 rushing yards to opposing running backs all season. It’s a little easier for running backs catching passes against them, but not much.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s best to leave Jeremy McNichols on the bench this week.