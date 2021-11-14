Geoff Swaim start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

An afterthought throughout most of the season so far, the Tennessee Titans have been leaning on tight end Geoff Swaim over the last two weeks. That’s also made him a solid addition to fantasy football lineups in that time frame, but that could change this week with a tough matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans TE Geoff Swaim

Swaim caught four passes on four targets for 29 yards last week against the Rams. He also scored his second touchdown in two weeks. What’s most impressive for Swaim lately is the target load he’s seen. After seeing just 12 passes thrown his way over the first seven games of the season, he’s had nine targets over the last two weeks, notable some looks in the red zone too.

But the Saints have yet to allow a touchdown to an opposing tight ends all season, putting a big damper on Swaim’s fantasy outlook this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s best to leave Swaim on the bench this week.