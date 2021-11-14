Taysom Hill start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

I view it as a personal attack that Sean Payton trodded out Trevor Siemian in Week 8 when starting quarterback Jameis Winston went down with a knee injury. He had to have known that I picked up Taysom Hill this season in free agency and had stashes him all year. I finally saw the rushing touchdowns and fantasy points rolling in for Hill and it didn’t get the chance to happen.

Siemian was the New Orleans Saints starter in Week 9 and has already been named the starter for the matchup this week against the Tennessee Titans. Hill would need either a poor performance or an injury to Siemian to take the field for any sort of extended time.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Taysom Hill

Hill has played in six games for the Saints, has thrown six passes and has 17 rushing attempts for 81 yards. The true triple-threat, Hill also adds three receptions on four targets for an additional 37 yards. Unfortunately for him, he does so many different things that they aren’t letting him just focus on one and probably be more fantasy relevant. Now, he is the backup quarterback so they aren’t going to risk an injury to their only backup quarterback which is going to limit his playing time this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Hill.