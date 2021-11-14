Mark Ingram start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Welcome home, Mark Ingram! In one of the few fantasy-relevant moves at this year’s trade deadline, Ingram was moved from the Houston Texans back to New Orleans Saints who drafted him in 2011. This will be his third game back with his OG team. So far, he has 15 rushing attempts for a total of 70 yards and he has caught all seven of his targets for 46 yards over his first two games back with the team. This week, he and the Saints take on the Tennessee Titans. It is noteworthy that starting running back Alvin Kamara is going to miss this game, so Ingram will be the lead back for the Saints once again.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints RB Mark Ingram

Ingram could have asked for a better matchup for his first game as the starter. The Titans are giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. The good news for him is that he should see the carries and the involvement in the passing game be the highest they have been in his return to the team. Because of the expected workload and talent, he is worth a lineup spot this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Ingram this week.