Marquez Callaway start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints have needed a Michael Thomas-esque performance from one of their remaining wide receivers and it just hasn’t happened this season. Marquez Callaway made it seem in the preseason like he was going to be the guy, but he is going to be the future example of how preseason performance doesn’t signify regular season relevancy. He has been a decent player for the Saints in the eight games he has played. He has 22 receptions on 39 targets for 309 yards and four touchdowns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Marquez Callaway

Callaway has his best matchup of the season this week in the Tennessee Titans. They are giving up the most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. If it doesn’t happen this game, you are going to be able to write him off for the rest of the season other than a rare touchdown.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Callway.