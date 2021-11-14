Deonte Harris start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris heads into Week 10 as the team’s leader in receiving yardage. Playing in seven games, Harris has caught 21 of 31 targets for 323 yards and two touchdowns. He hasn’t been able to consistently perform well for the team which is why he doesn’t have much fantasy relevance on a week-to-week basis. If he can develop fast rapport with new starting quarterback Trevor Siemian, that could change but it is too early to tell. This week, the Saints take on one of the hottest teams in the NFL in the Tennessee Titans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Deonte Harris

The good news for Harris is that the Titans present the best possible matchup for a wide receiver in fantasy football. They are giving up the most fantasy points per game to wide receivers in the league. If there was ever a week to sneak in another fantasy-relevant week, it could be this week for Harris.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Harris in deeper leagues, if you have injury problems or if you are dealing with bye week woes. Otherwise, SIT him.