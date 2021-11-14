Adam Trautman start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

One of the prime examples of the fantasy football community on Twitter proving they have no idea what is going to happen in the regular season is Adam Trautman. When Jared Cook left the New Orleans Saints in free agency, expectations skyrocketed for Trautman. Unfortunately, they haven’t panned out in the slightest. He has played in all eight games for the Saints and has only 15 receptions on 26 targets for 151 yards. He hasn’t found the endzone yet this year and that really caps his week-to-week value. There already isn’t a ton of upside with Trautman and this week he and the Saints take on the Tennessee Titans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Adam Trautman

The Titans are giving up the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Trautman may see a higher usage with starting running back Alvin Kamara missing this game, but I don’t think that it is going to be enough that you could confidently start him.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Trautman.