Jalen Hurts start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of QB Jalen Hurts ahead of the Eagles Week 10 matchup against the Broncos.

By Jovan C. Alford
Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles passes the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lincoln Financial Field on November 7, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was lighting it up for the first seven weeks of the season, putting up 20-plus fantasy points on a consistent basis. However, in the last two games, he has failed to score 20 points, but he will look to change that on the road against the Denver Broncos.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

For the second straight week, the Eagles coaching staff decided to run the ball with Jordan Howard and Boston Scott, which was a success. At the same time, Hurts was not asked to drop back a lot and was still productive under center against the Chargers’ defense.

The second-year quarterback completed 11-of-17 passes for 164 yards, a touchdown, and added 62 yards on the ground. Hurts finished the game with 16.68 fantasy points, which is lower than his season average of 22.1 fantasy points.

The young signal-caller will now face a Broncos’ defense that is only allowing 14.4 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (third-best in the NFL).

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Hurts is still a must-start, despite the Eagles balancing the offense by running the ball more.

