Jordan Howard start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

After spending most of the season on the practice squad, the Philadelphia Eagles promoted running back Jordan Howard to the active roster in Week 8. Howard has become one of the hottest names on the waiver wire and thus far been productive in the last two games.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Jordan Howard

Howard stepped up big time for the Eagles in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions, rushing for 57 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns. The veteran running back was called up after the team placed Miles Sanders on IR due to an injury.

The former Chicago Bears running back has played an essential role in the Eagles’ rushing attack, which is now ranked sixth in the NFL with 136.6 yards per game. Howard turned in another solid performance last week against one of the worst rushing defenses in the Los Angeles Chargers.

For the second consecutive week for the end zone, while also rushing for 71 yards on 17 carries. He will now get prepared to face an upstart Broncos’ defense that is only giving up 101 rushing yards per game this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Until Miles Sanders returns from injured reserve, Howard is a must-start and someone to snag off of waivers if you need a running back.