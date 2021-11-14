Boston Scott start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott has played exceptionally well over the last three games and put himself on the fantasy football radar. The 5-foot-6 running back will look to have another productive game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Boston Scott

The 26-year-old running back stepped in immediately for an injured Miles Sanders a few weeks ago and recorded 24 yards and a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. After that game, Scott added two more rushing touchdowns, along with 60 rushing yards in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions.

Scott did not find the end zone in last week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers, but still put up 40 yards on 10 carries. In the Eagles’ last three games, the versatile running back is averaging 10.3 fantasy points per game, which is great production for a FLEX.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Denver has done a great job of stopping the run this season, but it still should not deter you from not starting Scott, who has received double-digit carries in two straight games.