Teddy Bridgewater start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Teddy Bridgewater ahead of the Denver Broncos Week 10 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

By Derek Hryn
Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws on the run for a two point conversion in the fourth quarter against Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) at AT&amp;amp;T Stadium. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos surprisingly defeated the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9 by a commanding score of 30-16. Teddy Bridgewater stepped up for the second-straight game, and looks to tally another mark in the win columns against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater

Bridgewater completed 19-of-28 passes for 249 yards and one touchdown. He also added a two-point conversion after finding the end zone on a QB sneak in the fourth quarter. Though the numbers don’t necessarily tell the tale, the eighth-year quarterback played arguably his best game of the season.

Boasting a 108.7 passer rating and 200-plus passing yards over the previous two outings, Bridgewater is a trustworthy fantasy football option.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Bridgewater as a QB2.

