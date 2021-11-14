Teddy Bridgewater start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos surprisingly defeated the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9 by a commanding score of 30-16. Teddy Bridgewater stepped up for the second-straight game, and looks to tally another mark in the win columns against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater

Bridgewater completed 19-of-28 passes for 249 yards and one touchdown. He also added a two-point conversion after finding the end zone on a QB sneak in the fourth quarter. Though the numbers don’t necessarily tell the tale, the eighth-year quarterback played arguably his best game of the season.

Boasting a 108.7 passer rating and 200-plus passing yards over the previous two outings, Bridgewater is a trustworthy fantasy football option.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Bridgewater as a QB2.