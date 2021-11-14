Kenny Gainwell start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

When Miles Sanders went down with an ankle injury in Week 7, it seemed as if rookie Kenny Gainwell was up next in the backfield. However, that has not been the case as the Eagles have learned on both Boston Scott and Jordan Howard. Below we will breakdown Gainwell’s fantasy football outlook for Week 10 against the Denver Broncos.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Kenny Gainwell

For a majority of the regular season, Gainwell has served as the Eagles’ backup running back behind Sanders. However, that has changed with Sanders going down with an injury and Philadelphia rolling with Scott and Howard.

The rookie running back played a season-low 19% of offensive snaps last week against the Los Angeles Chargers. But he still scored a touchdown on the ground, which helped out fantasy managers. The previous two weeks against Detroit and Las Vegas, he played 31% and 51% of offensive snaps.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Scott and Howard thriving on the ground and receiving double-digit carries, Gainwell should go into the sit category for Week 10.