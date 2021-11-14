Justin Herbert start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Justin Herbert has looked solid this season building on his impressive rookie of the year season. He has struggled to get the offense going, but I think people forget that he is still in only his second season. On the year, Herbert has completed 66.1% of his passes for 2,350 yards with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. He does add an additional two touchdowns on the ground but still prefers to beat defenses through the air rather than on the ground. This week, the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Minnesota Vikings.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers QB Justin Herbert

Herbert enters Week 10 as the overall QB7 in fantasy football. The Vikings are giving up middle-of-the-road numbers to opposing quarterbacks so his matchup is neither good nor bad. But, Herbert’s surrounding cast does have good matchups and I think they help him perform well. You’re likely starting him this week anyway and you should feel confident about it even with a so-so matchup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Herbert.