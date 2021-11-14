Tyler Conklin start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Tyler Conklin has been a surprise fill-in for the Minnesota Vikings when they needed a tight end. He has developed a solid rapport with quarterback Kirk Cousins to the tune of being the team’s third receiving option. On the year, Conklin has 32 receptions on 44 targets for 342 yards and a touchdown. He ranks third on the team in targets, receptions and receiving yards and isn’t in a bad spot in this offense. This week, he takes on the Los Angeles Chargers who are usually pretty stout against fantasy football positions.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings TE Tyler Conklin

The one area that the Chargers can be beaten is through the tight end position. I like Conklin this week because Los Angeles is giving up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this season. In Week 4, 5 and 6 they gave up double-digit fantasy points to tight ends, but haven’t since. I think Conklin changes that and has a productive week this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Conklin this week.