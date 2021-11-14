 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tyler Conklin start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Tyler Conklin ahead of the Minnesota Vikings Week 10 matchup against the LA Chargers.

By TeddyRicketson
Tyler Conklin #83 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. e.g., limited to use of fewer than 10 images during the game

Tyler Conklin has been a surprise fill-in for the Minnesota Vikings when they needed a tight end. He has developed a solid rapport with quarterback Kirk Cousins to the tune of being the team’s third receiving option. On the year, Conklin has 32 receptions on 44 targets for 342 yards and a touchdown. He ranks third on the team in targets, receptions and receiving yards and isn’t in a bad spot in this offense. This week, he takes on the Los Angeles Chargers who are usually pretty stout against fantasy football positions.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings TE Tyler Conklin

The one area that the Chargers can be beaten is through the tight end position. I like Conklin this week because Los Angeles is giving up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this season. In Week 4, 5 and 6 they gave up double-digit fantasy points to tight ends, but haven’t since. I think Conklin changes that and has a productive week this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Conklin this week.

More From DraftKings Nation