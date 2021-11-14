Adam Thielen start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Adam Thielen was a prime regression candidate based on his high touchdown numbers last season. However, halfway through the season, he has seven touchdowns this season. On the year, he has 45 receptions on 66 targets for 477 yards and seven touchdowns. In his last game, he caught only two receptions on seven targets for a total of six yards. While the touchdown trip was appreciated, there has to be some concern with his only having six yards and bringing in only two receptions. Not enough concern to sit him as the Minnesota Vikings take on the Los Angeles Chargers, but concern still.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Adam Thielen

Thielen heads into Week 10 as the overall WR14 in half-PPR scoring formats. The Chargers are giving up the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. This is going to be a tough matchup for Thielen, but with four teams on bye this week, you may not have many other options.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Thielen and hope for more receptions.