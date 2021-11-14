Alexander Mattison start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

It is hard for backup running back Alexander Mattison to have fantasy-relevant productions when starter Dalvin Cook plays. Cook is one of the best running backs in the league, but Mattison has shown that he is one injury away from being relevant on a week-to-week basis. On the year, Mattison has 74 rushing attempts for 273 yards and adds 18 receptions on 20 targets for 118 yards and his only touchdown of the season came through the air. This week, he and the Minnesota Vikings take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Alexander Mattison

The Chargers are giving up the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. This is a great matchup for Cook, but whether or not to play Mattison is determined by how risky you need to be for your lineup this week. He hasn’t had more than four carries in either of his last three games and hasn’t had more than two targets. The risk isn’t likely to outweigh the reward.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Mattison.