Kirk Cousins start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

I saw a quote on Twitter earlier today that, “Kirk Cousins isn’t the problem for the Minnesota Vikings, but he is rarely the solution.” This stuck with me as the Vikings lost their second overtime loss of the season. He has led the team to a 3-5 record through eight games and three of their games have gone to overtime. On the season, Cousins has completed 68.2% of his passes for 2,140 yards with 16 touchdowns and only two interceptions. It seems like his season is going better than it is as he enters Week 10 as the overall QB11 on the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

This week, Cousins and company take on the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. They are giving up the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. They have given up more than 18 fantasy points just twice and both of those times the opposing quarterback had either rushing touchdown or 120 yards rushing and Cousins is as immobile as they come.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Cousins is a SIT unless you are desperately trying to fill in for Joe Burrow or Justin Fields who are on bye this week.