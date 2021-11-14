Keenan Allen start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Keenan Allen continues to rack in receptions no matter the matchup. So far through eight games played, Allen has 57 receptions for 82 targets for 600 yards and two touchdowns. His usage in the Los Angeles Chargers offense can’t be overstated as he is one of the more consistent fantasy players. He does only have two touchdowns on the year which isn’t the best, but you are going to be hard-pressed to find a better wide receiver that has as consistent of usage as Allen.

This week, he and the Chargers take on the Minnesota Vikings. He is listed as questionable with a knee injury, but is expected to play.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Keenan Allen

The Vikings are giving up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Minnesota has given up double-digit fantasy points to four receivers over the last two weeks. There will be enough work here for both Allen and teammate Mike Williams so no need to worry about them competing for targets.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Allen this week.