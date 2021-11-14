Mike Williams start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Mike Williams exploded onto the fantasy football scene in the early part of this season. His first five games of the season were quite the pace he set for himself, but he hasn’t been able to get back there and he hasn’t found the endzone since Week 5. On the year, Williams has 37 receptions on 66 targets for 575 yards and six touchdowns. Unfortunately, he has had exactly two receptions on five targets in each of his last three games and he has totaled 104 yards combined through those three games.

He has a great chance to get some momentum back this week as he and the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Minnesota Vikings.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Mike Williams

The Vikings are giving up the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. They have had four wide receivers have double-digit fantasy performances against them in the last two weeks alone. This means that there will be plenty of work for both him and teammate Keenan Allen. I think Williams improves on his recent cold spell and returns to his early-season form this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Williams.