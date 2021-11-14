Jared Cook start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Jared Cook was brought in as a free agent last offseason to be a veteran presence in the tight end room. Expectations were decently high for Cook who had had some decent fantasy-relevant seasons in New Orleans. With how much the Los Angeles Chargers are known to use their tight end, this seemed like a great fit. Through eight games, Cook has 27 receptions on 42 targets for 308 yards and two touchdowns. This is a solid performance, but Cook seems more like a better real-life football player than a fantasy-relevant football player on a week-to-week basis.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TE Jared Cook

This week, Cook and the Chargers take on the Minnesota Vikings. They are giving up the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. The Vikings haven’t given up double-digit fantasy points to an opposing tight end since Week 2 and I don’t think Cook breaks that streak this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Cook this week.