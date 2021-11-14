 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jared Cook start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Jared Cook ahead of the LA Chargers Week 10 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

By TeddyRicketson
Jared Cook #87 of the Los Angeles Chargers makes his way onto the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 7, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Jared Cook was brought in as a free agent last offseason to be a veteran presence in the tight end room. Expectations were decently high for Cook who had had some decent fantasy-relevant seasons in New Orleans. With how much the Los Angeles Chargers are known to use their tight end, this seemed like a great fit. Through eight games, Cook has 27 receptions on 42 targets for 308 yards and two touchdowns. This is a solid performance, but Cook seems more like a better real-life football player than a fantasy-relevant football player on a week-to-week basis.

This week, Cook and the Chargers take on the Minnesota Vikings. They are giving up the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. The Vikings haven’t given up double-digit fantasy points to an opposing tight end since Week 2 and I don’t think Cook breaks that streak this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Cook this week.

