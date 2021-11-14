Donald Parham start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Donald Parham Jr. is a 6 ft. 8 tight end in his second season out of Stetson University. He is coming off his best game of the season last week when he caught all three of his targets for 39 yards and a touchdown. On the year, Parham has 10 receptions on 12 targets for 114 yards and three touchdowns. While his usage in the offense doesn’t inspire much confidence, his three receiving touchdowns on the year are tied for the second-most on the team. Starting tight end Jared Cook isn’t a week-to-week fantasy starter so Parham would just be played in the most desperate of situations and I really hope your roster isn’t at the point.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TE Donald Parham

This week, Parham and the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Minnesota Vikings. They are giving up the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. The Vikings haven’t given up double-digit fantasy points to an opposing tight end since Week 2 and I don’t think Parham breaks that streak this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Parham.