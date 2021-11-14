DeVonta Smith start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith had a solid game last week against the Los Angeles Chargers. He’ll look to carry that momentum into Sunday afternoon’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

After a quiet game in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions, Smith erupted for five receptions (six targets) for 116 yards and a touchdown. Through nine games, the first round pick has only scored two touchdowns. Smith also scored a season-high 17.6 fantasy points, which surpassed his performance against Kansas City in Week 6, where he had seven receptions (10 targets) for a career-high 122 yards.

Smith and the rest of the Eagles’ offense will get prepared to face a Broncos’ defense that is only allowing 22.4 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers this season. Denver held CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper to four combined catches last week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Smith is one of the top playmakers in the Eagles’ offense and should be starting this week as a WR2.